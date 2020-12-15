Apple’s App Store now features information labels so you know what data is being collected

Privacy and transparency have been a key talking point in 2020. Now, Apple is rolling out a feature that adds information labels (Apple calls them “nutrition labels”) to apps users download from the App Store.

Basically, these labels will give users a quick overview of what data an app tracks and if/how that data is used by the developers. The feature was announced in June, with developers being told that they would have to provide this information by December 8.

These labels will be required across the board – iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, according to The Verge.

Apple notes that developers will need to “provide information about [their] app’s privacy practices, including the practices of third-party partners.” This information is required both for new apps and for updates to apps.

The labels are broken down into three main sections: Data used to track you, Data linked to you, and Data not linked to you.

“Data used to track you” includes things like advertising information. “Data linked to you” means things that are tied to you between your device and the app. Finally, “Data not linked to you” pertains to things like location data that isn’t directly tied to a device or profile.

There are some optional disclosures available to developers, as well. These include data not used for tracking purposes or given to third-party partners and optional data collection from the user.

This is just the latest step from Apple to bring more transparency to its platforms. Recently, with the release of iOS 14, users gained functionality that alerted them when an app was accessing the microphone or camera.

What do you think? Glad to see Apple adding these labels to the App Store? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.