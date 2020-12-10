Everything you need to know about Apple One: What does membership include? How much does it cost?

The competitor to Google One—Apple One—allows families to share music, TV programs, storage, and more. But what exactly is the membership, what does it include and how much does it cost?

The membership, which launched September 2020, is available for users of iPhone, iPad, and the iPod Touch. Plans include Family and Premier and include access to Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+ under one subscription plan.

Unlike Google One, which is available on an app, Apple One is accessed from “subscriptions” on a user’s device.

To get the membership, do the following:

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, go to Settings > Your name> Subscriptions. Or go to your subscription settings Tap Apple One Choose a plan For users who already have Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, or Apple TV+, those will cancel automatically when billed for Apple One. If you can’t see the offer on your device, update your device, and then go to Settings and look for the offer again. What services are included with the Apple One membership? Depending on the plan, there are varying features to Apple One. Every plan offers a free one month trial for services that users do not already have—after the free trial, services previously subscribed to will be included in Apple One’s bundle automatically. According to the Apple website, if a user cancels a service, they might not be eligible for the free trial.

The services that are included in the membership are: