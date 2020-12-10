Apple
Everything you need to know about Apple One: What does membership include? How much does it cost?
Launched earlier this year, Apple One is a solid option for those that utilize the Apple ecosystem.
The competitor to Google One—Apple One—allows families to share music, TV programs, storage, and more. But what exactly is the membership, what does it include and how much does it cost?
The membership, which launched September 2020, is available for users of iPhone, iPad, and the iPod Touch. Plans include Family and Premier and include access to Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+ under one subscription plan.
Unlike Google One, which is available on an app, Apple One is accessed from “subscriptions” on a user’s device.
To get the membership, do the following:
- On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, go to Settings > Your name> Subscriptions. Or go to your subscription settings
- Tap Apple One
- Choose a plan
For users who already have Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, or Apple TV+, those will cancel automatically when billed for Apple One. If you can’t see the offer on your device, update your device, and then go to Settings and look for the offer again.
What services are included with the Apple One membership?
Depending on the plan, there are varying features to Apple One. Every plan offers a free one month trial for services that users do not already have—after the free trial, services previously subscribed to will be included in Apple One’s bundle automatically. According to the Apple website, if a user cancels a service, they might not be eligible for the free trial.
The services that are included in the membership are:
- Apple Music: The app has over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, Apple Music radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics
- Apple TV+: A TV streaming service that shows Apple Originals such as This Morning. Apple TV+ has already earned over 100 awards recognitions, including 18 Emmy nominations, for its originals—according to the company this is more than any other streaming service in its first 10 months
- Apple Arcade: This gives users unlimited access to over 100 games across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV, all with no ads or in-app purchases
- Apple News+: A service that gives users premium access to leading newspapers and hundreds of magazines
- Apple Fitness+: Launching on December 14, this is the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch. Apple Fitness+ incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience. Everyone from beginners to committed exercisers can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists
- iCloud: This storage service keeps customers’ photos, videos, files, and more safely stored and available across their devices
The plans are as follows
Individual plan
This plan is for one user—Apple Music and iCloud storage can’t be shared with families using this plan:
- Apple Music
- Apple TV+
- Apple Arcade
- 50 GB of iCloud storage
Family plan
Up to five other family members can use the below:
- Apple Music
- Apple TV+
- Apple Arcade
- 200 GB of iCloud storage
Premier plan
Again, the below can be shared with up to five other family members:
- Apple Music
- Apple TV+
- Apple Arcade
- Apple News+
- 2 TB of iCloud storage
- Apple Fitness+ (coming in late 2020)
Share them all with up to five other family members.
How much does membership cost?
Since this fall, Apple One Individual and Family subscriptions have been available in over 100 countries and regions, according to the Apple newsroom. The Premier plan is available in Australia, Canada, the U.K., and the U.S. Apple Fitness+ will join the subscription plans in these countries later on December 14, 2020.
The Apple One Individual plan costs $14.95 per month, which saves users $6 on all the services included if Apple One membership wasn’t around. The Family subscription costs $19.95 a month (a saving of $8) and can be shared with up to five other people. With an additional $5 a month, it might be worth buying for the additional 150GB of storage alone.
The Premier plan is $29.95, which is $10 more than the Family membership. However, the savings on this subscription are $25 a month.
Memberships can be canceled at any time, according to Apple One’s website. So there’s no need to be concerned about being tied into a contract.
What do you think? Interested in Apple One? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.