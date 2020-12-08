Apple’s Fitness+ on-demand workouts will be available on December 14

Apple announced its Fitness+ subscription service in September of this year and now the company is gearing up for its actual release. It will run users $9.99 a month, but you can also bundle it with Apple’s new Apple One offering, helping bring down the price a bit.

Essentially, the service offers on-demand workouts. There will be 10 different types of workouts. These include cycling, treadmill, rowing, HIIT, strength, yoga, dance, core, and mindful cooldown. Apple also notes that new videos and classes will be released weekly.

On the surface, there doesn’t seem to be anything especially unique about the service, but Apple wants the service to fit into the rest of the Apple ecosystem. This will be accomplished by tying in the Apple Watch. You’ll be able to start a workout from your iPhone or Apple TV and that will alert your Apple Watch. From there, your watch will offer unique stats and insights in relation to your workout.

Overall, it seems like a solid addition to Apple’s ecosystem. It should also be noted that the price can be justified thanks to Family Sharing and you can get three months for free if you buy a new Apple Watch. For those that already own an Apple Watch, you can get one month free.

At launch, Apple Fitness+ will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

What do you think? Are you interested in Fitness+? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: