Apple users can now share in-app purchases and subscriptions with family

Apple is finally releasing a much-requested feature – the ability to share in-app purchases and subscriptions with family. Previously, users were able to share purchases made on the App Store, but that was it. If you had in-app purchases, there was no way to share them. Now, it’s available to anyone running iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

To get started, head on over to Settings > Apple ID > Subscriptions to enable eligible subscription sharing with family members through iCloud Family Sharing. Within these settings, you can also select apps that you don’t want to share with family members.

Not sure if this is an iOS 14.3 feature or not, but nice touch regardless: when a developer enables Family Sharing for subscriptions, you get a notification and you can choose to share it with other family members or not. pic.twitter.com/wyXVoX0sto — Federico Viticci (@viticci) December 3, 2020

9to5Mac points out that not every app will let you share in-app purchases and subscriptions with family. App developers need to enable family sharing in their developer App Store portal for this to work. So if there’s an app you can’t share with the family, now you know why.

Obviously, this is great news for anyone who’s piled up a bunch of in-app purchases and looking to share the wealth with their family members. I mean, who wants to pay for the same app twice? Again, be sure to enable the setting in Settings > Apple ID > Subscriptions.

