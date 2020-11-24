Apple’s head of security allegedly bribed police with iPads for gun permits

Well, here’s an Apple news story you weren’t expecting to read this week: Apple’s security chief is being accused of bribing officers with iPads in exchange for concealed gun permits. Yes, iPads for gun permits.

According to CNBC, a grand jury in Santa Clara handed down an indictment accusing Apple’s chief security officer, Thomas Moyer, of bribing officers with 200 iPads in exchange for four concealed weapons permits. That’s $70,000 worth of iPads for four gun permits. Seems like a steep price.

Apparently, the deal fell through, according to the Santa Clara DA. But the implication alone could land Moyer in some serious trouble. As expected, Moyer’s camp denies the allegations. Ed Swanson, Moyer’s lawyer, told CNBC:

“Tom Moyer is innocent of the charges filed against him. He did nothing wrong and has acted with the highest integrity throughout his career. We have no doubt he will be acquitted at trial.”

Naturally, this isn’t a good look for Apple. The company issued a statement of its own to clear the air: “We expect all of our employees to conduct themselves with integrity. After learning of the allegations, we conducted a thorough internal investigation and found no wrongdoing.”

That said, there’s apparently more to the story. Moyer’s lawyer claims that his client is collateral damage in an ongoing dispute with the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney: “Ultimately, this case is about a long, bitter and very public dispute between the Santa Clara County Sheriff and the District Attorney, and Tom is collateral damage to that dispute.”

