Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones might look like this according to a new icon in iOS 14.3

We’ve been hearing rumors about Apple’s over-ear headphones for what seems like years and, in fact, it probably has been about that long. Eight months ago, a Bloomberg report went into more depth about the headphones, and now it seems we have a new piece of this mysterious puzzle.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, a new icon found in the internal files of the Find My app for the iOS 14.3 beta shows a picture of over-ear headphones in a video highlighting how pairing works. It also shows a picture of luggage and a backpack, which may point to the AirTags – think Tile trackers – that Apple is also working on.

New Pairing video in the Find My app in iOS 14.3 beta 1 with the codename Hawkeye hints at Apple Tags support and new Apple over ear headphones. pic.twitter.com/oVdCLQcaWc — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) November 12, 2020

This new icon design is different from previous icons that seemed to point towards over-ear headphones from Apple. Previously, the design was a bit sleeker and more reminiscent of Beats headphones.

While some rumors have pointed to a 2020 release for over-hear headphones from Apple, that window is closing pretty quickly. We’re already three virtual events deep this year, and an early 2021 release is looking much more likely.

