Apple is reportedly working on new headphones with swappable parts

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on some high-end headphones with interchangeable parts. Those will go head-to-head with other noise-canceling cans from Sony, Bose, and boutique makers like Master & Dynamic when they arrive on the market later this year.

Apple reportedly is going to make things like the ear pads and headband padding attach magnetically, so users can switch it up, similar to how the Apple Watch can be customized to your tastes. That, coupled with Apple’s already-great connectivity and active noise canceling tech could make these a hit.

There are also premium models with leather-like fabrics and fitness-focused versions with breathable materials, so one set of headphones can do dual-duty. Even better – the removable pads make it really easy to clean after a gym session.

The prototypes described have retro styling, with oval-shaped ear cups and a headband connected by thin metal arms. That sounds a lot like Sennheiser’s Momentum wireless headphones, which are one of my favorite designs of recent years. I won’t buy AirPods, but these? Sign me up.

I mean, we already know that AirPods fly off the shelves. Beats also fly off the shelves, with Apple generating $24.5 billion dollars last fiscal year from accessories alone. These new over-ear headphones look to increase that, and will likely bolster the lagging iPhone sales to help Apple’s bottom line.

What do you think? Interested in a set of customizable headphones from Apple? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.