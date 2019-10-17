Master & Dynamic just took aim at the AirPods crowd

True wireless earbuds are all the rage nowadays, even if Bragi, the company that started the trend, is no longer making headphones. The market is huge, with Apple’s AirPods leading the sales figures. Aiming to take some of those sales for itself, Master & Dynamic just released a couple of high-end sets of earbuds.

The MW07 Go ($199) and MW07 Plus ($299) are upgrades to the company’s existing MW07s, bringing better battery life and range to the already great sound of all M&W earbuds.

Master & Dynamic just released a pair of killer true wireless earbuds

Master & Dynamic are known for their premium designs and even more premium sound, and now they might just be known for premium battery life. Both of the new sets in the MW07 range have a staggering 10 hours of playback, and three recharges in the case bringing the total to a 40-hour workweek. Wow.

MW07 Plus ($299)

This high-end set of buds comes with a whopping 10 hours of playback per charge, with another 30 hours in the tank of the battery inside the charging case. You get Bluetooth 5.0 for range and stable connection, Active Noise Canceling, an ambient listening mode for hearing your surroundings, and some sweet colorways.

MW07 Go ($199)

Master & Dynamic’s new Go range are built from low-weight composite materials, perfect for gym use or commuting. They’re IPX6 water-resistant and have the same 10-hour battery as the more expensive sibling. Dual beamforming mics round up the specs for clear communications whether you’re in an office room or a busy subway.

If you’re in the market for a new set of true wireless earbuds and aren’t part of the Apple fandom, either of these options will be a treat for your ears.

What do you think? Interested in either set of these Master & Dynamics earbuds? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: