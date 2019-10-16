We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

Imagine that, the senior vice president of devices and services at Google said he’d let his guests know that there is a smart speaker in his home. He must know something we don’t. WHAT DOES HE KNOW?

After being challenged as to whether homeowners should tell guests smart devices – such as a Google Nest speaker or Amazon Echo display – are in use before they enter the building, he concludes that the answer is indeed yes. “Does the owner of a home need to disclose to a guest? I would and do when someone enters into my home, and it’s probably something that the products themselves should try to indicate.” – BBC

Man, I’m almost 36 years old and I can shamefully say I still haven’t been able to solve a Rubik’s cube. So when I see headlines like this, I die a little inside.

The news that grabbed the artificial intelligence community, and the popular imagination, on Tuesday, was the announcement by the San Francisco-based research institute OpenAI that it had taught a robotic hand to solve Rubik’s cube — and single-handedly, at that. – ZDNet

Twitter says it will restrict users from retweeting world leaders who break its rules

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

This is so utterly dumb it hurts. If someone is breaking Twitter’s rules, shouldn’t they get banned or suspended? Something isn’t right here.

Twitter said it will restrict how users can interact with tweets from world leaders who break its rules. The social media giant said it will not allow users to like, reply, share or retweet the offending tweets, but instead will let users quote-tweet to allow ordinary users to express their opinions. The company said the move will help its users stay informed about global affairs, but while balancing the need to keep the site’s rules in check. – TechCrunch

One of the oldest corners of the internet is dying. RIP to the real G’s over at Yahoo Groups. You will probably be forgotten.

Yahoo announced on Wednesday that it is winding down its long-running Yahoo Groups site. As of October 21, users will no longer be able to post new content to the site, and on December 14 Yahoo will permanently delete all previously posted content. “You’ll have until that date to save anything you’ve uploaded,” an announcement post reads. – Motherboard

Don’t worry, folks. Nothing to see here. Everything is perfectly normal. Can’t wait to die.

The United States carried out a secret cyber operation against Iran in the wake of the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh blame on Tehran, two U.S. officials have told Reuters. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the operation took place in late September and took aim at Tehran’s ability to spread “propaganda.” – Reuters

Yay for capitalism!

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon called his bank’s rollout of the Apple Card “the most successful credit card launch ever. In three short years, we have raised $55 billion in deposits on the Marcus platform, generated $5 billion in loans, and built a new credit-card platform and launched Apple Card,” Solomon said, adding “which we believe is the most successful credit card launch ever.” – CNBC

Instagram is launching security features over the course of the next six months. You know, features that should have been launched ages ago.

With a growing number of companies, like photo-printing services and website-building platforms, that ask to import photos from Instagram, it can be hard to keep track of which apps have access to your Instagram account. To make the process clearer, Instagram is introducing a new authorization screen that lists what information apps are requesting and lets users cancel or give access. – The Verge

