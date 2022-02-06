If you want to download Instagram photos and videos you’ve posted on the platform, the social media company gives you that option.

You can complete the process on either a desktop or mobile device, and you generally receive the requested information quite quickly. Although, a profile that contains a lot of media may experience a delay.

Do you want to download your Instagram photos, videos, and some other interesting and slightly creepy information? Let’s discuss how you can request your Instagram data on both desktop and mobile devices.

Download Instagram photos and videos using the desktop site

Here’s how to download all of your Instagram photos and videos using the desktop site:

Go to Instagram Click on your Profile picture and select Settings Go to Privacy and Security Click Request Download under Data Download Enter an email address, choose a format, and click Next Enter your password and click Request Download

You’ll see a message saying the process could take up to 48 hours to complete. Eventually, you’ll receive an email with a Download information option. Due to privacy concerns, the link is only valid for four days, so you’ll need to act quickly.

When you click the link, the Instagram website will open and prompt you for your password. After logging in, you can click Download information to complete the process.

The data comes compressed in a ZIP file, so you’ll need to extract the contents and either peruse the folders manually or open index.html if you opted for HTML format.

Launching the index file presents your information as a web page that’s easy to navigate. If you take the manual route, you’ll find your photos and videos in the Media folder.

Download Instagram data using the mobile app

Here’s how to download Instagram photos and videos using the mobile app (both Android and iOS):

Launch Instagram Tap the More options (hamburger) menu and select Settings

Tap Security

Tap Download data under Data and history

Enter an email address and tap Request download

Enter your password and tap Next

When the download link arrives in your inbox, you can continue the process on your phone or switch to a computer. The procedure is the same regardless, and the index file makes navigating the information easy on a mobile device.

What information does Instagram store?

The process described effectively downloads Instagram photos and videos to your device. But you may have noticed that the file contains much more than simple media items.

If you examine the data closely, you’ll find a history of profile updates, advertising information, and a list of posts you’ve viewed. Clearly, when you’re on the platform, Instagram monitors almost every move you make.

