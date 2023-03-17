Add text to IG Reels to make the most effective videos possible

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Instagram has become a vital tool for marketers and influencers. Therefore, it is pertinent for these individuals to learn how to take full advantage of this social media network.

Unfortunately, many people do not capitalize on every opportunity Instagram offers. In particular, they’re not adding text to their Instagram Reels.

However, many viewers do not turn the sound on when watching reels, so they’ll have no idea what is going on.

Marketers should learn how to add text to their reels to accommodate everything. More about this will be provided below.

Why add text?

Ultimately, it is always a good idea to add text to Instagram Reels. There is no guarantee that the user is going to have their sound on. Adding text ensures that the video is equally entertaining for both groups.

Even if the user doesn’t have their phone’s volume up, they will be able to read the text and find out what is going on. Although there may be a few exceptions, it is always a good idea to add text to reels.

The good news is that it is quick and easy, so the extra step won’t become a headache.

Adding text using a smartphone

Adding text to a reel using a smartphone is not difficult. First, the user will need to open the Instagram app. Once they’ve done that, they should click on the plus button in the right-hand corner.

Then, they can choose to create a new reel. After clicking the next button, the user will be able to access the text feature. It is available at the top of the screen.

Once they’ve clicked on the text button, they can add words to their reel. It is possible to adjust the style, color, and font to get the perfect finish. The user can also move the text around the screen to ensure it doesn’t block the content.

Remember that it is never a good idea to place the text at the bottom or top of the screen because it may be hidden by the smartphone’s buttons. For more advanced features, be sure to check out this IG Reels guide.

Enhance engagement with text – Instagram Reels

If your primary goal is to garner as many organic “likes” and “shares” as possible for all your Instagram reels, the text is key. Many, including long-time members, tend to omit text from their reels.

Either they believe it isn’t worth the extra effort or feel it would do nothing to maximize engagement. Whatever the case may be, the extra effort could pay off by drawing in hearing-impaired members.

Summary

Reels are very helpful for reaching a bigger audience and keeping the current audience entertained. Using short videos will always be more effective than using simple text.

However, it is possible to take advantage of both by adding text to Instagram Reels. The process is simple, and it’ll make a big difference in the long run.

The user will enjoy being able to read the text instead of needing to touch the phone’s volume button. Marketers, influencers, and business owners should learn this skill to make the most effective reels possible.

