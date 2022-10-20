Instagram could soon let you schedule posts and Reels

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets users schedules posts and Reels. The feature allows someone to draft a post or Reel and schedule the content to publish at a later date.

Alessandro Paluzzi, an app researcher, and mobile developer, first uncovered the new functionality in July. At that time, Instagram claimed, “this is an early prototype of an experience that we are not publicly testing.”

The company seems to be switching courses because Twitter user @WFBrother shared a tweet showing what the new scheduling option looks like.

Now you can schedule posts on the Instagram app! ✨



You can schedule posts and reels by going to Advanced settings when creating new content. #Instagram @MattNavarra pic.twitter.com/yJykq108wK — ㆅ (@WFBrother) October 18, 2022

We can definitely see this feature being useful, so let’s dive into it a bit further.

Here’s how Instagram scheduling could work

Users who are participating in the test can schedule a post or Reel like this:

While you’re creating a new post or a reel, go to Advanced Settings Toggle Schedule this post on Select a time and a date Lastly, select Schedule

Meta has also confirmed that it is testing the new functionality with a small number of users.

“We are testing the ability to schedule content with a percentage of our global community,” a company spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Unfortunately, the company isn’t giving any more information than what we currently know. But if I had to guess, I expect this is a feature that everyone should expect to see soon.

In the meantime, users who want to schedule their Instagram posts can utilize a scheduling feature via Facebook Creator Studio.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: