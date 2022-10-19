Instagram is testing a classic MySpace feature on user profiles

Instagram is no stranger to adding new features to its popular social platform, and now a new test points to profile music.

Made popular by MySpace a thousand years ago, the feature would welcome users to your profile with a song.

Spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, the Instagram feature is similar, but currently, the song doesn’t actually play. Of course, it is important to note that functionality could change if the feature ever reaches the public.

#Instagram is working on the ability to add a song to your profile 👀 pic.twitter.com/zX2jIlZLzc — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 17, 2022

On social media, music is one of the predominant features. Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok are all stuffed with music. But the rights surrounding that music are often a point of contention.

Meta recently penned a licensing deal with Warner Music Group that would legally allow monetization when copyrighted music was featured in videos.

This could be huge for Facebook and Instagram as it gives users a huge library of music that they can use in videos without the worry of DMCA takedowns or demonization.

If Instagram goes through with its latest test, it’s possible music could be played on the profile, but only if Meta has the full rights to the song.

Regardless, the feature is still in internal testing, so it may never see the light of day. We’ll keep you updated.

