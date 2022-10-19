Instagram is removing random content for guideline issues

If you have tried posting an Instagram Story today and had the content flagged, you’re not alone. Multiple users have noted issues when posting to Instagram.

Interestingly enough, it’s not just that the posts are erroring out. Instead, users are getting the content flagged and removed from Instagram due to “Community Guidelines.”

Matt Navarra, a popular social media consultant, shared a tweet this morning showing the Instagram content removal prompt. You can find that below.

There is a problem on #Instagram, you can’t share any story or post



it shows this message !#Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/iBtQtk9EWo — Hammod Oh (@hammodoh1) October 19, 2022

After a bit of digging, we’ve discovered other users reporting the same issue. In the alert, users are told that the post goes again Community Guidelines.

Instagram also gives possible reasons, including posting the content “too many times” and the chance of a blocked link in the post.

We’ll continue to update this post as more information is made available. But at present, the bug seems somewhat limited. Have you noticed an issue with posting to Instagram this morning? Let us know.

