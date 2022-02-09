Instagram now lets you bulk delete posts, comments, and any past likes

I’ll be the first to admit it. I’m not proud of my early days on Instagram. I mean, I was only like 26 when the app first came out, so I’m sure there are comments, posts, and likes that I’m not proud of today.

But what am I supposed to do? It’s not like I can go back and delete every single comment or like I’ve made over the past 10 years. That would literally take forever.

Well, that’s now changing. Instagram is rolling out a suite of new tools that lets you bulk delete comments, posts, and any past likes. You can find the new feature in a new section of your user profile called ”Your activity.”

To access the “Your activity” tab, go to your Profile, tap the menu in the upper-right corner, then tap “Your activity.”

Image: Instagram

The new feature applies to posts, stories, IGTV, and Reels, and you can even apply it to comments, likes, story sticker reactions, and more. And if you need to narrow down the search, you can even filter content and interactions by date.

Other features in the “Your activity” tab include search history, links you clicked, as well as the amount of time you’ve spent on the app. But again, the main feature here is the bulk deletion tools.

Instagram teased this feature back in December, so it’s good to see they’re officially rolling it out now. Additionally, the feature update includes some other quality of life improvements, which you can read more about here. So go ahead and give it a spin. I know what I’ll be doing later this evening.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: