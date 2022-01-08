How to disable Instagram embeds on desktop and mobile

Embedding Instagram content is a great way to share the work of others while still giving them credit. When you embed an image or video, the original poster’s username appears with the media and links back to the creator’s account.

Some people, however, may not want their content shared in other places. Embedding photos and videos without owners’ consent is contentious when it comes to copyright laws, so Instagram has given creator’s a little more control over their work.

You can now opt to disable embedding on your account to avoid unauthorized distribution of your material. Let’s discuss how to change the setting.

Disable Instagram embeds on desktop

If you want to disable embeds from the Instagram website, you can do so by following these steps:

Go to Instagram.com Click your profile icon and choose Settings Click Privacy & Security Untick Allow people to embed your posts or profile on other websites under Embeds

The setting affects every post on your account, and you can’t make separate choices for individual items. Perhaps that’s a feature for the future.

Disable Instagram embeds on mobile

If you’re more of a mobile user, you can use these steps to disable Instagram embeds in the Android and iOS app:

Launch Instagram and tap your profile icon Tap the More options (hamburger) icon and choose Settings Tap Account Select Embeds Switch off Allow people to embed your post or profile on other websites

You can change your mind at any time and reenable embeds from the same location.

Instagram returns some power to creators

Whether you want to disable embedding on your account or not, giving creators the choice is a welcome move. Some people are happy to have their content freely distributed across the internet—especially when they receive publicity and attribution—while others aren’t into that sort of thing.

Whatever your stance, Instagram now gives you more power over your posts, which is a win for all creators.

