How to appear offline in Instagram

If you are the type of person who likes the stay off the radar when browsing social media, then you will want to know about Instagram’s latest activity status feature. Recently, Instagram pushed an update that allows your followers and privately messaged contacts to see when you are active and for how long.

You now have an “activity status” which tracks how many minutes or hours it has been since you last logged into Instagram, and when you do log back in, it shows when you are currently online. If you are active, you will appear as “active now.”

This information can only be seen by people you follow along with people you message privately. It’s nice that Instagram doesn’t show this to everybody, especially those personalities who have millions of followers, but it still feels a bit intimate.

If you want to turn this off, here’s how to do it:

Open Instagram and go to your profile page Tap the hamburger menu (the three lines) and then the gear icon to go to Options Select Privacy and then click on Activity status Toggle it off to disable Activity status

That’s it. After toggling off this setting, you will now appear offline on Instagram. Easy, right? We thought so too.

Privately browsing social media is essential for some users, while others don’t mind as much. Regardless of how you feel about the update, it is always nice to know what is new about one of the most popular applications in the world.

