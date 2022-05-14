Although most social media companies tend to push their mobile apps, you can still post to many platforms via your computer. That’s why you need to know how to post on Instagram from a desktop.

However, some operating systems offer more options than others. For example, if you use Windows, you can download the app from the Microsoft Store. If you prefer to use the mobile application, emulation may be an option on Mac and PC.

When it comes to accessing Instagram, you have multiple methods to choose from. Let’s discuss how to post to Insta on common desktop devices.

How to post on Instagram from desktop

If you’re looking for a no-nonsense way to post from Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS, or pretty much any other desktop operating system that exists, using the web app is ideal.

Here’s how to post to Instagram via the web:

Go to Instagram and sign in if necessary Click the New post (+) button Click Select from computer and choose files to post or drag and drop content onto the panel Complete the editing process and click Share

That covers posting on the social site from any desktop. Now, let’s check from the Windows PC app.

How to use the Instagram PC app

If you’re posting from a Windows PC, you can use the Instagram desktop app. The application functions pretty much the same as the website.

Here’s how to post to Instagram using the Windows app:

Download Instagram, launch the app, and sign in

Click the New post (+) button

Image: KnowTechie

Click Select from computer and choose files to post or drag and drop content onto the panel

Image: KnowTechie

Complete the editing process and click Share

Image: KnowTechie

That’s it! You’ve now successfully shared a post through the Windows Instagram app.

How to use the Instagram mobile app on desktop

Although the Instagram website is fairly functional these days, the mobile app seems to be where the company directs most of its focus.

Therefore, emulating either the Android or iOS application on your desktop device may be worth the effort.

Use Instagram mobile app on Windows and Mac

Image: KnowTechie

Using the Instagram mobile app on Windows or Mac requires additional software to emulate the Android OS.

When it comes to Android emulation, BlueStacks is a standout solution. The software is available for both Windows and macOS and even has a cloud-based option for playing games. Other emulators do exist, but BlueStacks is simple, functional, and free to use.

Alternatively, you could try emulating Apple’s iOS on your desktop device. However, Android emulation is typically the easiest avenue.

Use Instagram mobile app on Chromebook

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re using a modern, up-to-date Chromebook, you can install Android apps via the Google Play Store.

Before you do so, you’ll need to enable Install apps and games from Google Play on your Chromebook in the Google Play Store section of Settings. If the option doesn’t appear, your device doesn’t support this feature.

Once your settings are in order, you’re free to launch the Play Store and install the Android Instagram app.

Instagram offers multiple ways to post

Social media companies want their platforms to be accessible, and, although mobile apps get most of the attention, catering to different users makes sense. As odd as it may seem, not everyone has a smartphone.

Currently, Instagram allows us to easily post from our phones, tablets, and desktop devices.

But if the platform wants to stay ahead of the competition, it must support posting from our watches, fridges, and the microchips we’ll soon have in our heads.

