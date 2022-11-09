Instagram for desktop just got a great redesign

Instagram continues to improve its desktop experience with a brand new interface design made for big screens instead of copying the mobile app into your browser.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, revealed the update in a post yesterday. Mosseri also revealed a new scheduled posts feature, which will let users schedule posts to come out at a certain time automatically.

The scheduling feature is currently in the works, and Mosseris said it’s coming soon. “I call this a finally feature,” Mosseri said. “One of those things that we really should have gotten to a long time ago.”

But we don’t have to wait for the revamped Instagram for web. “It is cleaner, faster, and easier to use and it’s designed now to take advantage of large-screen monitors,” Mosser said about the Instagram web redesign.

The new Instagram home screen now fits much better on the screen. Many of the different menus, such as home, search, and messages, are all now located on a side rail, similar to Twitter.

Image: KnowTechie

Stories flow across the top of your home page on Instagram. And you can see all of your suggestions and your profile on the right.

Instagram originally came out as a mobile-only app designed for smartphones. But over the years, it has also developed into a desktop web app.

Recently, Instagram added the ability to make posts from the web app, previously only available on mobile.

And this update shows that the platform is looking to expand its focus to cover its web app more thoroughly.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: