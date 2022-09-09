Instagram is working on a repost feature for the first time

A popular feature of most social media platforms is the ability to repost other people’s posts, but that feature has never made its way to Instagram. But it looks like that could change soon.

A recent report from TechCrunch confirms that Instagram is currently working on a repost feature that would let users share other users’ posts to their own Feed on the Instagram app.

This comes days after a hint towards the feature from a social media industry analyst. Matt Navarra took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a new Reposts tab on Instagram founder Adam Mosseri’s profile.

Instagram Reposts Tab on profiles?!



What’s dis Adam? pic.twitter.com/WayWCJGBfx — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 7, 2022

This tab is likely where users will find all of the reposts that a user has shared to their feed in the past.

It’s important to note that you actually can repost other users’ posts in your Stories on Instagram. But right now, there’s no way to share those posts onto your Feed.

The feature is currently still in development. But an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch that the platform “plans to test this soon with a small number of people.”

Reposting has been a popular feature on social platforms for years, likely originating with Twitter’s retweet option.

But will Instagram users like the new repost feature if it makes its way to the public? Or will they treat this new feature with the same malice as they have with Instagram’s recent video-centric updates?

