Instagram is adding more ways to control your Feed

You’ll soon be able to gain more control over what kind of content appears on your Instagram Feed. According to a Meta blog post, Instagram is already testing these new settings.

This includes the ability to manage your Explore tab by selecting and hiding posts you’re not interested in using the “Not interested” button. Once you do, the app will stop showing you similar content.

Soon, you’ll also be able to ask Instagram to stop showing you sensitive content containing pre-selected words, phrases, or emojis in people’s captions or hashtags.

More control over your Instagram Feed

In addition to these extra filters, you can always use the “Favorites” and “Following” features to let Instagram know what you’d like to see.

Posts from your Favorites will appear higher and more often on your feed. You can also see a dedicated feed containing posts from your Favorites.

Posts from accounts you’re following will appear in chronological order and you can also access posts from the last 30 days. There’ll be no recommended posts with this option.

See a post you don’t like? Simply tap on the X button in its top right corner. Alternatively, tap the three-dot button, then tap Not interested.

See only what you want on Instagram

Instagram also allows you to snooze recommended posts for 30 days if you don’t want to see them.

Don’t want to have to block sensitive content all the time either? You can adjust your Sensitive content control settings to do this by default.

These new changes come in handy, seeing as Instagram and Facebook are bent on showing more Reels and recommended posts even from accounts you don’t follow.

