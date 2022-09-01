Twitter is officially testing its edit button

Twitter is finally starting real, actual tests for its highly-anticipated edit button. Currently in internal testing, Twitter has shared a new blog post detailing the feature.

Unlike other social networks, Twitter users have been unable to edit a tweet once it is sent. For years, this has been a major feature request. That said, not everyone loves the idea of an edit button on the platform.

Although millions of Twitter users have requested an edit button, including Elon Musk, the company is only now adding the much-requested feature.

Twitter’s new edit button

The new Twitter edit button was announced via a tweet on the company’s official Twitter account and has already gone viral.

It is perhaps the second biggest news since 2017, when the company increased the character limit from 140 to 280. Earlier in 2015, it increased the character limit for DMs from 140 to 10,000.

With the new edit button, you can easily jump into your 280-character tweets and edit anything you’ve posted, however, there’re a few caveats.

Key things to note about the new Twitter edit button

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

First, the Edit Tweet button is currently only available to Twitter employees for internal testing and monitoring, according to the New York Times.

After that testing, Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to the edit button. Then, further down the line, all users will get access to the coveted feature.

Additionally, the Edit Tweet button will only be available for 30 minutes after the original tweet is posted. Once you edit a tweet, it’ll show a label indicating that the tweet has been modified.

Viewers can click on this label to view a history of edits made. Twitter says these are safeguards to prevent the abuse of the edit button.

Twitter users react

I hope this edit feature guarantees that we can see when a post has been edited, that we can see past versions of the post, and that we’re notified if any post that we’ve previously retweet has been edited.



If not, this is going to be quite bad. https://t.co/p1i7oXHlO2 — Jon Munitz (@JonMunitz) September 1, 2022

As expected, mixed reactions have greeted this new development. While some are excited about the change, others think otherwise.

One thing many people have noted is that other users should be alerted if a tweet they liked or retweeted has been edited after the fact. Otherwise, a lot of confusion could follow.

Twitter is also rolling out Circles for everyone, adding podcasts to Spaces. Months ago, the company also rolled out its unmention feature to the public.

