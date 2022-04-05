Elon Musk might finally bring an edit button to Twitter

Elon Musk has had his eyes on Twitter over the last couple of weeks. It started with a poll that asked his followers if they thought Twitter was a free speech platform and led to the billionaire purchasing more than nine percent of the platform.

Now, Musk has created another Twitter poll that already has more than 3 million votes. The poll asks the age-old Twitter question – Do you want an edit button? And of course, in true Elon Musk meme-lord fashion, the choices are misspelled.

At the time of writing this, the majority of responses say yes. The whole edit button debate has been going on for a long time on Twitter. And Musk’s latest poll gives a good idea of how some of Twitter’s user base feels about a potential edit button.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

At this point, it doesn’t seem like these polls from Musk would hold any weight. After all, the eccentric billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX has been very vocal about tons of different things using his Twitter account.

READ MORE: Elon Musk now sits on Twitter’s board of directors

But things start to look different after a recent announcement from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. After Musk’s purchase of 9.2 percent of Twitter, Agrawal announced that Musk has now been appointed to the platform’s board.

I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

The thread continues, calling Musk “both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter.” Maybe ole Musky will be the one to bring us that edit button after all.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: