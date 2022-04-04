Truth Social continues to crash and burn as it misses another deadline

Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform continues to look more like a dumpster fire every day. After a sketchy launch that didn’t let the majority of potential users make an account, the platform has messed up yet another deadline.

Truth Social initially made its way to iOS near the end of February. Though the app officially launched, it waitlisted most potential users, stopping them from making an account. Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes said the app would be fully functional by the end of March.

And here we are several days into April and the platform is still not fully functional. Sources familiar with the company told Axios that it is likely that technical issues are the cause for the further delay in Truth Social becoming available to everyone.

A user profile on Truth Social (Image: KnowTechie)

But it looks like the company needs to act quickly before Trump supporters completely forget about Truth Social. According to data from Apptopia, daily downloads of Truth Social have dropped around 95 percent to just around 8,000 downloads per day.

Even Trump himself has seemingly abandoned Truth Social. The former president hasn’t posted on the platform since its “official” launch in February. In fact, his only post was a few days before the iOS app became available to download.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., shared his father’s post on Twitter since the platform banned Trump Senior indefinitely. Ironically, it was hard to tell the difference between the Truth Social post and the tweet in which it was shared.

Will Truth Social ever fully launch?

JUST IN: Two chief executives for Trump’s Truth Social app have resigned — their chief of technology and chief of product development. One source tells @reuters that this means the “brains” of the operation are gone. “All bets are off.” — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 4, 2022

Trump should probably kick his team into gear or start firing people Apprentice-style before upsetting investors. Digital World Acquisition Corp., which recently merged with Trump Media and Technology Group, has seen its shares fall 31 percent in the last month.

But it looks like he’ll have a hard time doing that as well. It was just reported by Reuters that two key executives building Truth Social have quit their jobs. That’s not a good sign for an app that’s obviously in crunch time.

Of course, none of this will really hurt Trump’s pockets. Mostly, it will affect the former president’s supporters who invested in the company just to see stock prices plummet shortly after.

Who knows, maybe Truth Social will have its redemption soon. But right now, things aren’t looking very good at all.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: