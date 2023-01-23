Trump reportedly wants out of Truth Social

Trump is looking to make his way back to platforms like Twitter, and he’s even considering leaving Truth Social, reports Rolling Stone.

According to the report, Trump has informed several key players that he’s not planning to renew his exclusivity agreement with his own company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

The contract required him to first post content on his Truth Social account for six hours before posting on other platforms. The 18-month term of the exclusivity agreement is set to expire in June.

And according to Rolling Stone sources, Trump has no plans to renew. But, whether Trump renews his agreement or not, he’s still “required to post contemporaneously to Truth Social.”

Will Trump abandon Truth Social and come back to Twitter?

So, where does Trump go from here? The most obvious choice is Twitter. Trump loves the micro-blogging site and apparently has been talking about making a comeback.

According to NBC News, an anonymous Republican claimed, “Trump is probably coming back to Twitter. It’s just a question of how and when,” they said. “He’s been talking about it for weeks.”

Something I found interesting in the report is how Trump would announce his comeback because, god forbid, he does anything that doesn’t involve grandstanding:

Some of these ideas that Trump has personally discussed include a tweet that features a slickly made, WWE-style campaign video about the ex-president returning to the platform, and then to the White House.

Trump’s return to social media has the potential to be dangerous

The former president has a track record of spreading misinformation and inciting violence, so if he’s allowed back in, there’s a risk that his social media presence could further polarize and divide the country.

Either way, Trump will most certainly return to Twitter since Elon Musk lifted his suspension. The question now is when. As for Facebook, that’s still up in the air.

