Donald Trump could return to Facebook early next year

Facebook could get a lot more interesting in the next few months. Former President Donald Trump, who’s been banned from the platform for about a year and a half, could be coming back to Facebook next year.

The news comes from a recent Semafor interview with Facebook’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg. Clegg noted the two-year suspension sentence, saying that Trump could be back on the platform on January 7.

Facebook originally suspended Trump back on January 7 of last year as a result of the pro-Trump riots and attack on the nation’s Capitol building the day before.

Semafor Interview: Facebook could lift Trump’s suspension in January, Nick Clegg tells @SCClemons pic.twitter.com/3vtRhP5RUk — Semafor (@semafor) September 22, 2022

The suspension was originally marked as indefinite until Facebook’s Oversight Board made a ruling. The Oversight Board upheld the decision but required Facebook to put a timeline on the suspension or ban Trump’s account outright.

Facebook’s decision for a two-year suspension leads us to today. January 7, 2023, will mark two years exactly since Trump’s suspension. So naturally, Facebook could reinstate him that day.

But Clegg didn’t make any sort of guarantees. He says the company will continue to look at any relevant signals to determine whether or not it will reinstate Trump.

What do you think? Do you think Facebook should lift the Trump suspension in January, or should it continue the suspension further?

Or will Trump even want back on Facebook now that he’s got his own Truth Social platform where he can say whatever he wants? He has already said he wouldn’t come back to Twitter, so will the same apply to Facebook?

