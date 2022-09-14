Facebook’s new Community Chats feature is basically Discord

Meta continues to evolve its social platforms, and the company is now introducing a new Community Chats feature to Facebook Groups and Messenger.

Announced by Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook earlier today and in a blog post on the Meta website, Community Chats are another way for users to connect with others over shared interests and topics.

If you’ve ever used Discord, Community Chats seem very similar to how a Discord channel works.

Image: Meta

The community itself is centered around a shared topic. Groups like the example that Meta shared, “Women Who Surf.”

Then, under each community, you’ll find different chat rooms and social spaces. There will be tabs for text chats, voice chats, and social tabs.

Under each tab, you’ll find more specific, individual topics for an even more tailored group experience.

Like Facebook Groups, Community Chats will have moderation tools for admins. So if you’re running a group that you want to keep PG, admins can automatically ban users who don’t follow those rules.

Users can start Community Chats in either Messenger or through Facebook Groups. So if you already have a group of users with shared interests, you can create Community Chats for that Group.

Community Chats are starting testing right now, and Meta plans to expand to more groups in the coming weeks. The platform continues to look for ways to evolve Messenger and Facebook with more community-driven features.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: