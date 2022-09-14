Discord chats are now available to all Xbox gamers

The long-awaited Discord and Xbox integration has finally made its way to the public after months of testing. But that doesn’t mean that there’s going to be a standalone Discord app for your Xbox console.

Revealed in a blog post on the Xbox website earlier this week, Xbox and Discord have now brought the chat function to all Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One gamers. Previously, the feature was being tested with Xbox Insiders.

But again, this doesn’t mean that there’s a dedicated Discord app on Xbox now. Instead, you’ll have to link your Discord mobile app with the Xbox mobile app.

From there, you can start a chat with anyone on Discord. And now that you’ve linked the two mobile apps, you’ll see an option to transfer your Discord call to the Xbox console.

Once you’ve transferred the call to your Xbox, you can see who’s in the chat, adjust the volume, and disconnect from the chat.

While not as easy as joining a chat from inside your console, this is a very nice integration. Discord is one of the most, if not the most, popular gaming chats for PC gamers.

And now, PC gamers and Xbox gamers can hop in a chat on Discord and play and chat together pretty seamlessly.

Now we’re just waiting for Sony to bring Discord integration to PlayStation consoles more than a year after the two companies announced their partnership.

