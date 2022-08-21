Nintendo Switch games have always been very popular among the general public, but in recent years that popularity has just been rising, so being able to stream games from it seamlessly is a great option.

It’s also great that there’s the option to stream your favorite Nintendo Switch games on Discord with your friends.

That’s why today, I’m going to dive into everything you need to know to start streaming video and audio streams from your Nintendo Switch screen to Discord.

How to stream Switch on Discord – step by step

Before getting into all the specific steps, you need to take to stream Nintendo Switch on Discord, let’s see what all the things you will need to have on hand.

The Preparation

Now that you have all of the pieces of equipment that you need let’s see what you need to do to set everything up and work on a few settings.

The setup

Here are the steps that you need to take to have your Nintendo Switch ready for the stream:

Connect the Nintendo Switch to its docking station, and do so with the USB cable and relevant USB-C ports, because that’s how you’ll have the best connection speed.

Take your HDMI cable and connect your video capture card with the docking station by using said cable. Just make sure that everything is compatible in case you had to order these pieces online.

Now, take your computer and go straight and open the capture device software. Different video capture cards can be compatible with other software, so make sure you’ve downloaded the proper one.

Setting Up The Nintendo Switch

Now that your capture card is ready, it’s time to take your Nintendo Switch into your hands. First and foremost, you will need to turn it on by pressing the power button in the Switch’s top left corner.

Take your capture card and USB cable, and plug them into the computer.

Nintendo’s display screen will now be on the bigger screen of your computer. Now you need to set up a video window on the computer you’re using, and to do that, you will need to open the capture card software and copy the code of your video card. After that, paste the said video card software to Notepad.

Setting Up VLC Media Player

The next part of the setup deals with the VLC media player settings, so open it by clicking on your screen’s VLC media player icon. Once the media player is open, click on the Media button. Then, click the VLC screen and the open capture device button.

You should find the capture mode section in the new window and ensure it is set to DirectShow.

Click the ‘Show more options‘ button and find an edit options text box. Find your Notepad app and copy the code you previously wrote in, and now paste it to this text box. Besides the video card, you should also do this for the audio card to have a voice channel.

Close the VLC media player. Right-click on the VLC icon, and click on properties. In the target section, please change the location of your video capture card by setting it to the location of your capture card.

Click on the ‘OK‘ button and close the VLC media player. Open VLC again, and by doing that, you will have a VLC media stream as the new window that will be streamed on Discord.

Getting Discord set up

Time needed: 3 minutes. Open the Discord app on your computer. Go to your server, click on the screen option, and then click on ‘Applications‘. You will see your VLC screen here, and you should click on it to select it as your display window. According to how you want your new display window to look, you can play around with some settings to have your Switch games from the Nintendo device look how you want them to. After you’re done with that, you’ll be ready to start your live stream, so all you need to do now is click on the ‘Go Live‘ button, and that will be it.

Why should you stream Nintendo Switch on Discord?

Streaming from your Discord account is a great thing since, on it, you can completely customize your servers.

You probably already have a Discord server that you’re using on a day-to-day basis, so being able to gather everyone like that is a great option.

If you have the same favorite Nintendo Switch games, and in case you’re connected with other gamers on Discord who also like them, then you should stream Nintendo Switch content on Discord.

Why VLC media player is the best choice for streaming video games

There are a lot of different streaming software platforms that are popular and easy to use and require more or less the same process as the one described above.

But, the benefits of using VLC to stream Nintendo Switch games are numerous.

VLC is a well-tested and loved open-source software, and as long as its usage is for personal needs, you will be able to use it for free.

No matter which platform you’re working with on your computer, it will be compatible with VLC, as it works with Mac, PC, and even Linux platforms.

The installation file is only around 100MB, so it won’t take up too much space on your storage, providing you with many customization options.

Conclusion

Streaming Switch games on Discord is a great thing to do and an easy thing to set up.

Before you stream Nintendo Switch on Discord, you need to do only a few prep steps, for example, get a video capture card, and most video capture cards will do, so that won’t be a chore.

After setting everything up for your Nintendo, streaming software, and Discord, you’ll be all set to stream games with your servers seamlessly.

FAQ

What do I need to stream Nintendo Switch on Discord?

To do this, you need to have your Switch, its docking station, a few cables like HDMI and USB cables, a video capture card, and its software from a relevant website. Plus, an active Discord account, a computer, and streaming software of choice.

Which is the best media player for capturing Discord’s video and audio data streams?

The best option for streaming video games on Discord from a Nintendo Switch is the VLC media player, as it’s one of the better third-party options.

However, you can use something else or most cards’ pre-installed software.

Do you need a capture card to stream Switch on Discord?

If you want to stream Switch to Discord without a capture card, you need to use another device or software to help you because Switch doesn’t support streaming apps.

You can do it via the Streamlabs app on your phone or by connecting Xbox One to the same WiFi as Switch.

