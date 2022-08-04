The 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games of all time

Earlier this week, Nintendo released its earnings report for the first quarter of its fiscal year, covering April, May, and June. As part of its reports, the company updated its top 10 selling games list for the Nintendo Switch.

In its report (PDF), Nintendo noted some subpar earnings, following the same trend other video game manufacturers have experienced this year.

When it comes to Nintendo, hardware sales are down around 23 percent, and software is down another 8.6 percent.

The company also updated its top 10 best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch. Check the full list below to see which games are most popular on the Nintendo Switch.

After a quick glance at the Nintendo Switch top 10 list, there aren’t really any major surprises. Mario Kart 8 is the best-selling Switch game ever by a pretty substantial margin.

Additionally, Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes in second, with almost 40 million units sold.

And of course, both Pokémon and Super Mario are incredibly popular on the Nintendo Switch, with each holding three different spots in the top 10.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes in at number four, and I’d expect its sequel will end up being just as popular.

While it has been a slow year for the video game industry so far, things aren’t looking so bad over at Nintendo. The company has several game beloved game franchises that are still selling pretty well.

And considering it’s dealing with an almost six-year-old console, the company likely isn’t too upset by falling hardware sales.

