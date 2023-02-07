The Nintendo Switch is now the third best-selling console ever

The Nintendo Switch has been extremely popular since its release in 2017, and now it can claim the title of third best-selling gaming console of all time.

Nintendo released its latest financial results (PDF) for its fiscal third quarter. In those results, the company revealed that the Switch has sold 122 million units, enough to put the console in third place.

The latest consoles that the Switch passed up in sales numbers are Sony’s PlayStation 4 (117 million) and Nintendo’s own Game Boy (118 million).

As of December 31, 2022, the Nintendo Switch has sold 122.55 million units, making it the 3rd best selling video game console of all time! pic.twitter.com/DhxvlWR3cL — Zelda Universe (@ZeldaUniverse) February 7, 2023

That leaves only two consoles ahead of the handheld hybrid Switch. And, you guessed it, those consoles also belong to Sony and Nintendo.

In first place on the all-time sales list is the PlayStation 2, with 155 million units sold. Nintendo follows closely behind with the Nintendo DS selling 154 million units.

Nintendo predicts the Switch will sell around 18 million more units in its next fiscal year. And there will likely be another couple of years before Nintendo produces a true successor to the Switch.

That said, the all-time sales record is still within reach for the Nintendo Switch. If it meets its goals for next year, that will put the console at around 140 million units.

Then, it’s just another 15 million sales before the console reaches the top. However, it will still be a tough task to complete.

The Switch originally came out in 2017, marking this as the sixth year the console has been in production.

Sales of the console have certainly slowed in recent years amidst higher competition from the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and other handhelds like Steam Deck.

Still, Nintendo is resilient, and its library of exclusive titles could propel the Switch to victory.

