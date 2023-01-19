Sony looks to the future with more PS5-only games in 2023

It looks like the time has finally come for Sony to put the PlayStation 4 back on its shelf and focus on PS5 development.

A recent video on the official PlayStation YouTube channel hypes up a bunch of the games that are coming to PlayStation in 2023.

Those with a keen eye will notice something interesting when watching the video. Of the 23 games showcased in the video, 15 were tagged with “Coming to PS5 Only” at the bottom.

That leaves only eight of the games PlayStation showed off as coming to the PlayStation 4.

Several of the more anticipated titles, like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy XVI, and Dead Space, are only coming to PS5.

PS4 gamers aren’t completely left in the dark, however. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Hogwarts Legacy, and a few more highly-anticipated titles are still coming to PS4 this year.

Promotional artwork for Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Image: Ubisoft)

But it looks like Sony is ready to phase out the PS4 in favor of the latest generation console. The shift has been slower than in the past, mostly due to the high demand and struggling supply of new PS5 consoles.

However, it’s finally getting easier to find a PS5. And the performance upgrades of the PS5 over the PS4 give developers a lot more room for improvement in their games.

For those still gaming on a PS4, your options will start becoming more and more limited. It might finally be a good time to make the upgrade to PS5.

