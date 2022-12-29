Nintendo reportedly scrapped Switch Pro development

According to a recent Digital Foundry report, Nintendo has called it quits on the rumored Switch Pro, opting instead to focus on developing the Switch 2.

Ugh, talk about a letdown. The Digital Foundry team claims that a Switch Pro was in the works at Nintendo at some point but ultimately got the axe.

As things stand now, there are no plans to release a beefed-up Switch. DF claims it’s a sure thing, citing unnamed sources.

To make matters worse, it looks like we shouldn’t expect to see the Switch Pro anytime soon – not even next year.

So much for those rumors, right?

It’s crazy to think about, but despite being way behind the competition in raw power, the Nintendo Switch is still selling like hotcakes.

What the Switch lacks in power it makes for in brand recognition and first-party titles. From Mario Kart and Breath of the Wild to Animal Crossing, the console is home to a ton of hits.

It’s not exactly hard to see why Nintendo would decide to skip out on a partial Switch upgrade.

As Forbes’ Paul Tassi mentions in his piece, if people are perfectly happy buying the original version and the software is still top-notch, why bother wasting time and resources on a half-baked upgrade?

It makes sense to me, and it’s a valid point. Others agree too. Andre Segers, GameXplain’s founder, shares the same thoughts:

“Am I the only one who isn’t clamoring for a Switch Pro/2 right now?” wrote Segers in a tweet. “Like, Nintendo’s own games look plenty good enough for me, and I’m happy to use my Xbox/PS5 for anything the Switch can’t handle.”

Am I the only one who isn't clamoring for a Switch Pro/2 right now? Like, Nintendo's own games look plenty good enough for me, and I'm happy to use my Xbox/PS5 for anything the Switch can't handle. — André (@AndreSegers) December 28, 2022

But again, this could very well be another rumor, as this Twitter user points out:

“It’s been 5 years of switch pro rumors I think the rumors are starting to really show their age it’s time for switch pro pro rumors.”

it’s been 5 years of switch pro rumors I think the rumors are starting to really show their age it’s time for switch pro pro rumors — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) December 27, 2022

If this Switch Pro rumor turns out to be accurate, we can’t say we’re surprised, but it’s still a bummer for anyone holding out hope for an upgraded Switch experience.

