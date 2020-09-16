The Nintendo Switch has hit a massive hardware sales record

It’s no secret that Nintendo is going strong through 2020 and a good chunk of that success is due to the Nintendo Switch. Time after time, they have had to increase production of the Switch to meet the demand.

According to sources, their manufacturing partners are already running at 140% of their capacity.

Nintendo Switch sales were quite excellent before the coronavirus pandemic. But once the pandemic got its foothold, the demand for the Switch exploded at the beginning of March. That demand continues today.

What happened in August?

August seems to be the culmination of the company’s already massive success, much to the joy of shareholders. Compared to August 2019, they sold two-times more Nintendo Switch units. August 2020 was also significant because the Japanese console maker recorded the most dollar sales for a hardware platform in the United States.

But the good news for the Japanese console maker didn’t stop there. Between August 2nd and August 29th, out of the twenty best-sold games, ten belonged to Nintendo. Their first-party titles were smashing hits, especially Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda, and Super Mario Odyssey.

The significance of their success

Thanks to the Switch’s success, Nintendo is once more considered a serious player in the console gaming market. While they are gaining ground in the market share, their main competitors, Sony and Microsoft, are yet to launch their hardware. Simultaneously, many people would like to know whether Nintendo can still compete when its competitors launch their new toys. After all, the console gaming market is pretty competitive.

Nintendo released the Switch initially in March 2017, and since then, they have sold more than 63 million consoles worldwide. One of the reasons why Switch has managed to win so many gamers’ hearts is because one can use it both as a portable and a stationary device. Meaning, its users can play games on the go or from the comfort of their home.

What do you think? Surprised that the Nintendo Switch is seeing such success? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.