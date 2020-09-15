Here’s how to watch the PlayStation 5 Showcase

It’s finally happening. The next generation of gaming is starting to heat up. I suppose it’s about time really, with only two months to go. But better late than never and now Sony is preparing to unveil more information about its upcoming console during the PlayStation 5 Showcase.

After months and months of teasing, Microsoft stepped up on September 8, laid its cards on the table, and announced the price of the Xbox Series X ($499/£449). They also finally acknowledged and priced the second model we knew was coming anyway, Xbox Series S ($299/£249). This was forced by several leaks, and their Series S virtual briefing was also leaked a couple of days later, but at least we have something concrete to work from at last.

What to expect from the PlayStation 5 Showcase

Sony could potentially be following suit on Wednesday, September 16, at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST with their PlayStation Showcase. It’s going to be around 40 minutes long, and we can expect updates on the latest titles from Sony’s Worldwide Studios, along with several other dev teams. This means we’re probably looking at big hitters and some smaller, more niche titles. As the latest swing between the two heavyweights (with Nintendo watching from the sidelines as they sit on a big Scrooge McDuck-style pile of money), Sony should be doing everything they can to grab everyone’s attention.

There’s no mention of a price announcement yet, but surely now that the dust has settled on Microsoft’s pricing, and its All Access program has been updated, Sony can’t hold off much longer.

Hopes and dreams

I’m hoping for more information and a better look at Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and the futuristic cat simulator, Stray. This Showcase is also the perfect opportunity to drop a full trailer for Horizon: Zero Dawn 2, or even just a title splash for a new God of War.

Last but not least, a solid price and release date announcement would be fantastic. We all know it’s going to drop sometime in November, probably before Black Friday. It would just be great to finalize exactly how much money Sony is going to be removing from wallets around the world. A great launch game announcement – something as ridiculously addictive as Resogun was for the PS4 launch – would be fantastic too. Fingers crossed they don’t repeat the mistake of their PS3 launch and ask consumers to pay a $600 buy-in.

To watch, just head over to the Twitch or YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST to see everything they have to offer.

