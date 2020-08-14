Does the PlayStation 5 have “smart delivery”?

One of the coolest things announced by Microsoft about the upcoming Xbox Series X is “Smart Delivery,” where you can buy a game now, and get free upgrades to the best version when you upgrade your console. That effectively extends backwards compatibility forwards, so you won’t have to repurchase games as you upgrade your console. Nifty.

So, does Sony’s PlayStation 5 feature a similar system? With Sony finally moving towards back compatibility of games, will they also make sure that current generation games will get the upgraded visuals of the next-gen?

So, does the PlayStation 5 come with Smart Delivery?

Short answer: Yes, but Sony doesn’t call it Smart Delivery

See, Smart Delivery is Microsoft’s term for “free Xbox One to Xbox Series X upgrades.” Sony is also doing a similar system, although they haven’t given it a buzzword-worthy name.

Most of the games that are confirmed for Smart Delivery also say they’ll give free upgrades to PlayStation 4 owners when they upgrade to the PlayStation 5, from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla to Cyberpunk 2077, and also Control, but you’ll have to own the Ultimate Edition of that game to qualify.

Again, it’s probably going to be down to the individual developers or publishers to implement, but with big names such as EA Sports on board already, expect to hear more publishers sign-on in months running up to the PlayStation 5 release. What we haven’t heard yet is if first-party titles such as The Last of Us: Part II will be able to be upgraded in the same manner. We’ll update you on this as soon as we hear anything.

