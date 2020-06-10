Are there any crossplay games that both PC and PlayStation 4 players can play?

While Microsoft has wholeheartedly embraced crossplay, where PC players can play on the same servers as Xbox owners, Sony has been dragging its heels for some time with the PlayStation 4. That changed in 2018, with Fortnite getting crossplay servers, followed closely by Rocket League in 2019.

Now, Sony has opened up the crossplay code for all developers that want to use it, and PS4 owners and PC owners can finally play together. Well, at least if the game they’re wanting to play supports it.

So, are there any games PC players can play with PS4 owners?

Short answer: Yes, but not many

While Microsoft has taken great strides to enable cross-play, Sony came late to the party. Originally only supporting crossplay for a small number of developers, in 2019 Sony made it so that any developer could implement crossplay into their games.

Here’s the current state of PS4 cross-play:

There you have it, a (small) list of games that support crossplay on PlayStation 4. Hopefully, things will be different with the PlayStation 5.

