This new PlayStation patent is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen

Remember growing up and making your younger siblings watch you play video games? Do you miss that type of attention now that you are a lonely adult playing video games in a dark room? Some of us (me) turned to Twitch to show off our mediocre gaming skills, but if that isn’t your style, this new patent from Sony may excite you.

The patent, first filed in 2018, is basically the outline for a robotic buddy that hangs out with you and watches you play video games in an effort to enhance the experience of playing games while you are alone.

The patent describes this buddy as “a joint viewing player who experiences sympathy with a user. For example, it is expected that the user’s affinity with the robot is increased and motivation for playing a game is enhanced by the robot viewing the game play next to the user and being pleased or sad together with the user.”

Basically, this robot is intended to share in the victories and defeats that many gamers experience while playing video games. It will accomplish this through multiple cameras and sensors and presumably some sort of artificial intelligence to bring it all together.

Personally, I’m not sure about all of this, and it’s making me sad just thinking about it, but like many patents, it’s quite possible nothing will ever come of this.

