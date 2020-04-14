New Nintendo Switch update brings button remapping and SD card game transfers

A new update (10.0.0) is now available for your Nintendo Switch and it brings with it two very welcome features to the portable console.

The biggest one is the ability to remap basically all buttons on your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Switch Pro controller. This is great for people that just have preferences, but the bigger deal here is the added accessibility it adds to every gamer. Nintendo has always been pretty strict about button mapping, so it’s definitely good to see the company adapting to the increased demand for game companies to give gamers options on how they play the console.

To access the feature, head to System Settings and then “Controllers and Sensors” on the left side. Not only can you remap buttons, but you also have the option to create up to five layout profiles, a great addition for households that share a Switch.

In addition to button remapping, Nintendo has also added the ability to transfer game files from the built-in storage to an SD Card. Previously, you would have to delete the game from the console and then reinstall it while pointing the download to the SD card. It’s important to note that save data can not be transferred, so don’t get your hopes up if you are trying to move your Animal Crossing: New Horizon save to a new console. It doesn’t work that way.

The Nintendo Switch 10.0.0 update is now available to everyone. If it doesn’t automatically prompt you to update, you can manually update the console, as well.

