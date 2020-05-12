Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are getting a remastered release for Xbox One, PS4, and PC

Skateboarding games used to be my favorite genre of video games. From Tony Hawk to Skate, I couldn’t get enough of them. Sadly, as time went on, skateboarding games kind of lost their appeal, with new titles either missing the mark or just going unnoticed.

Now, the iconic Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series is making its way back to modern consoles in the form of a remastered version that combines Pro Skater 1 and 2.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is more than just a graphical overhaul, however. Players will also get access to an expanded Create-a-Park feature, new challenges, and even online multiplayer. Vicarious Visions is the team behind the remaster and if you are worried about their merits, fear not, as this isn’t the team’s first remastered rodeo. Previously, Vicarious Visions worked on the stellar remaster of Crash Bandicoot, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

While both titles will be included in the release, the developers do note that there will be an overarching connection between the two, allowing players to play either game while still advancing overall goals. The iconic music of the title will be returning, but seeing that the game is over 20 years old at this point, not all music was able to be licensed again.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC (through the Epic Games Store) on September 4. It will set you back $39.99, with the Deluxe edition setting you back $49.99.

