Twitch Roulette is a new tool that will hopefully help you find your next favorite streamer

If you enjoy watching people play video games on Twitch, you know how difficult it can be to find a new person to watch – especially when much of the platform is dominated by a small group of high-earning streamers and a handful of games.

Sure, you can manually navigate to a game, change your filters, and randomly click around to watch small streamers with little to no followers and viewers, but that’s a lot of effort, and if there is one thing I personally hate, it’s effort. The less work required, the higher the chance I’m going to be interested in it. That’s where Twitch Roulette comes in.

This new tool from Alan Love basically does the manual work for you, allowing you to find a random streamer with a small number of followers and viewers and near-instantly start watching them. You can even use the website to filter by game, if you want to do it that way.

It will open the stream up directly in the website and even offers a way to let you chat with the streamer from the site. Really though, once you decide if you are interested or not, it’s probably just easier to head to the stream and engage with the streamer that way.

Overall, Twitch Roulette is a cool little project that can help promote smaller streamers. Also, as someone who streams, consider talking to them. Ask them questions about the game or even something else. Most people are streaming video games just to hopefully have a connection with someone and opening up a dialogue can completely make their day.

What do you think? Could you see yourself using Twitch Roulette? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

