Twitch is apparently developing a bunch of reality TV shows

Twitch is the cornerstone for video game streaming and in recent years it has branched out to included other types of live entertainment, including cooking, ASMR, and a smattering of other content. Now, the Amazon-owned company is looking to dip its toes into the world of reality TV according to a new report from Bloomberg.

These shows include talk shows, dating shows, game shows, and more while still giving focus to gamers of all ages.

With the coronavirus keeping many people indoors, the entertainment industry has found itself in a weird place, but Twitch continues to provide gamers a place to create entertainment from the comfort of their own home. It also means there are more eyeballs on the platform, with Twitch reporting record viewing numbers in recent months. In April alone, people watched 1.2 billion hours worth of content on the platform.

Twitch wants to leverage those eyeballs and is using this time to develop a variety of reality TV shows in an effort to bring even more attention to the platform. According to Bloomberg, Twitch “has told partners it’s looking for shows that appeal to two demographics: male gaming enthusiasts between the ages of 18 and 24, and anyone between 18 and 24 interested in general entertainment.”

The report even goes as far as to discuss budgeting, with “plans to spend anywhere from $50,000 to $250,000 a week on these series, which would include four to 10 hours of programming.”

Honestly, this makes sense. It was only a matter of time before Twitch started looking to expand its reach past its video game roots and this is the perfect way to do that.

What do you think? Do you want to see this type of content come to Twitch? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

