The best Twitch streaming gear you can get for under $100

As a newbie to the world of video game streaming on Twitch, I’ve experienced the hardships and confusion when trying to figure out just what you need to make your stream look professional, without having to break the bank.

With how straightforward it is to stream in 2020, having things that help you stand apart can add legitimacy to your stream if you are looking to expand. Are they all completely necessary? Absolutely not, but having things like a dedicated microphone and hi-def webcam can definitely take your stream experience to the next level.

We’ll be going over a handful of things that you can snag right now for under $100 to help on your journey into the world of game streaming on sites like Twitch and Mixer.

The best Twitch streaming gear for under $100

Ok, let’s preface this with the fact that this is obviously not a full, comprehensive list of things. Your mileage may vary and there very well may be other gear that can assist your stream even further. Feel free to drop those items down in the comments, I’m always down to learn new things!

Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic

Currently on Amazon for under $50, this is a great entry mic for all your streaming needs. I’m currently using a variation of this myself, and have had no issues. It is powered by USB, which is nice, and is a great starter mic for your Twitch or Mixer stream. You might need to fiddle with a couple settings to deal with background noises, but for under $100, it’s a great option. Don’t forget a cheap pop filter!

Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam

While it is perfectly acceptable to stream without a webcam, it really helps add yet another layer to your stream. The Logitech C920 HD is iconic in the world of streaming, and now that the C922x is available, this model is available for under $100. It features full 1080p clarity and automatic low-light correction to help in those darker gaming rooms. It is a mainstay for streamers across the board, so it’s hard to argue with this one.

10″ (or bigger) ring light from Ubeesize

So, you’ve got the webcam, now it’s time to take your image to the next level. A ring light can help brighten your face and frame it against your backdrop, resulting in a more professional looking stream. A 10″ or higher model should be enough for most people, just don’t make the mistake I made and get a smaller model, as the light is a bit too concentrated for streaming (especially if you move around in your chair more). This one comes with a tripod, making it even more useful.

Green screen and additional lighting

If you want to stream without a background and prefer your viewers to just see your body, a green screen is a must. When dealing with a green screen, additional lighting is also needed for a crisp picture without bleed over from the green screen. This kit from EMART has it all and for only $79.99 (currently) it’s tough to beat.

RGB lights from Novostella

Let me preface this by saying that you can go with the company of your choosing, but I have personal experience with the Novostella Smart LED bulbs. If you decide you decide you do want to have your background present in your stream, having interesting lighting can take a drab background and make it into something that helps set you apart while adding a specific feel to your stream. You can get a three-pack for $70 right now if you go with this brand.

RGB strip lighting

So, you’ve got your ring light and your other lighting, but what if you want to add just a little bit extra to your stream? RGB strip lighting is both cheap and easy to add almost anywhere. You’re not going to want to go overboard with this, but having this behind you during your stream can help draw viewers’ eyes in while also helping to frame you against your backdrop.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini

Coming in right under $100, the Elgato Stream Deck Mini is a slick little piece that can give you access to an assortment of functionality typically reserved for your keyboard and various hotkeys. If you are just starting out, this may not be necessary, but having quick access (with customizable screens and alerts directly on the buttons) is a godsend once you start having more things to manage during your stream. This is on my personal wishlist, as well.

Gaming chair

Now, this definitely isn’t necessary for streaming, but if you want to add to the gaming aesthetic of your stream, this model from BestOffice can help with that without breaking the bank. It features static armrests and includes a lumbar and neck pillow for that extra bit of comfort.

Now, you may have noticed that there is no game capture card on this list. Sadly, most (if not all) of those are going to go over that $100 limit so we did not include it. That being said, you can’t go wrong with the Elgato HD60 S.

Also not included in this list is the streaming software – luckily, if you are playing on PC, something like Streamlabs OBS is completely free and will handle everything you need it to do.

What do you think? Do you stream on sites like Twitch and Mixer? Plan on starting? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.