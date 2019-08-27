World of Warcraft Classic dominated Twitch with over 1 million viewers

World of Warcraft is one of the most iconic video games of all time. Released in 2004, the game has had over 100 million accounts created and has had multiple updates and expansions released for it throughout the year.

While player count has gone down for the game over the years, the release of World of Warcraft Classic looks to drum up new interest in the title.

WoW Classic brings in huge amounts of viewers on Twitch

there are over 1 million viewers on Twitch for the launch of WoW Classic the hype is real for World of Warcraft #WoWClassic pic.twitter.com/kASqYL4GDf — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 26, 2019

As you can see from the above tweet, the game is absolutely crushing it on Twitch right now with some streamers getting hundreds of thousands of concurrent viewers.

WoW from 2004-2006 was a different game than the one players play now. While a lot of the core is the same – grind, kill mobs, raid – Blizzard has definitely made the game more accessible for new players, with plenty of ways to get a character to max level (or near max level) pretty dang quickly. It makes sense, but for some, all of these new features have cheapened the experience for gamers.

WoW Classic looks to alleviate that, with it reverting the game back to what it was like before the first expansion, Burning Crusade, was released. WoW Classic is free but requires a $15/month subscription to play. With that, however, you also get access to modern World of Warcraft.

It will be interesting to see if this Classic version will be able to maintain a player base or if it will fizzle out once the hype is over. Time will tell.

