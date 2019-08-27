Mario Kart Tour comes to iOS and Android at the end of September

We’ve been talking about Mario Kart Tour for a while now, but after some delays, it seems the game is finally getting ready for its full release.

Announced on Twitter, the game will release on September 25.

Mario Kart Tour slides onto iOS and Android

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Beta impressions were mixed, with some enjoying the title while others felt it wouldn’t take long to feel pay-to-win, something many mobile games struggle to balance appropriately.

The game was originally scheduled to release earlier in the year, but Nintendo made the decision to push the title back to summer, and it barely missed that timeframe with its September 25 release date.

With many different characters and tracks, there looks to be a lot to do here. The decision to put the game in portrait-mode is definitely decisive, but honestly, I’ve gotten to the point that I don’t mind playing games in portrait mode as it sometimes makes it easier to just pick up and play for a bit. Granted, I haven’t spent any time with the cart racer here, so it’s tough to say from videos alone.

Mario Kart Tour releases on Android and iOS on September 25.

What do you think? Interested in playing this when it releases in September? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: