Supergiant is 10 years old and they’re celebrating by putting EVERYTHING on sale

Have you ever played the isometric action masterpiece Bastion? What about the sci-fi follow-up, Transistor? Did you miss the nomadic-fantasy-meets-NBA Jam release Pyre? Did you play all of these and now you’re itching to get into early access for the next game, Hades?

Already played the hell out of Bastion and Pyre but now you want to play them on the go with your Nintendo Switch? Looking to grab some amazing soundtracks to listen to while you drive/work/exercise? I’ve got good news for you, as Supergiant is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and literally all of those things are on sale.

On Steam, you can get a bundle with Bastion, the Bastion OST (which is one of my all-time favorite game soundtracks), Transistor, the Transistor OST, Pyre, and the Pyre OST for a paltry $18.84

Individually on Steam, Pyre is $5.99, Transistor is $3.99, and Bastion is $2.99. All of these are 70-80% discounts and all of the soundtracks are also on sale.

On the Nintendo Switch, Bastion is $2.99 and Transistor is $3.99 (North America only)

On PlayStation 4, Bastion is $2.99 and Pyre is $7.99 (North America only)

On the Epic Games Store, Hades early access is 15% off ($21.24) and Transistor is $3.99

On itch.io, you can get Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre in a $12.97 bundle (no soundtracks, sorry)

On iOS (iPhone and iPad), Transistor is $1.99

On GOG.com you can get the Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre bundle with all three OSTs for $20.94

Oh, and while you’re on the Nintendo Switch eShop, there are plenty of other notable Supergiant titles on sale:

The Phoenix Wright trilogy collection is $19.99 (33% off)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is $22.49 (25% off)

Resident Evil 4 is $19.99 (33% off)

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is $24.99 (50% off)

Guacamelee 2 is $11.99 (40% off)

Nidhogg 2 is $6.74 (55% off)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is $31.99 (20% off)

All of the Mega Man and Mega Man X collections are on sale, about 40% off each

I grabbed Transistor, because I never finished on PlayStation 4 and I’m much more likely to play on the go. Some of these sales seem to be on their way out, but many of the titles will be available until the 29th of August.

