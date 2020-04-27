Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a fantastic game, one where you can play in almost any way. Want to focus on fishing? You can do that. Want to become a tycoon of the stalk market, buying low and selling high? Go on with your bad self.

Or maybe you have even bigger aspirations, ones that revolve around terraforming your island. Terraforming can feel daunting, as there are just so many options, and who knows what Nintendo plans on adding to the game in the future that may change your well thought out plans.

That hasn’t stopped people from making some absolutely amazing builds on their island, including this obstacle course from MLX Gaming on Facebook.

Check out this amazing obstacle course on Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This obstacle course has it all. Players will have to climb, jump, run, and navigate their way through various obstacles, figuring out mazes and avoiding traps along the way. While I’m not quite ready to dedicate my entire island to this, it definitely makes me consider the possibility of creating a huge obstacle course and maybe even making some friends to try it out.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has only been out for a little over a month, I can’t wait to see what people are doing with their islands a year from now. It’s going to be wild.

What do you think? Have you been terraforming your island? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

