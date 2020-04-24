Up to 160,000 Nintendo accounts were compromised in a recent hack

After a report earlier this week regarding Nintendo accounts being compromised, the company has now confirmed it to be true, with the breach possibly affecting up to 160,000 accounts.

While relatively widespread at 160k accounts, the hack focused on users that used Nintendo Network ID (NNID) logins through Nintendo. These NNID accounts are a relic from the Wii U and 3DS era and were used for online activity. If you are newer to Nintendo’s ecosystem, you should be fine.

If you’ve been affected by this breach, you should receive an email to the NNID associated email address. You’ll need to update your password and it is highly recommended that you add two-factor authentication to your account as well.

As for the information that could have been taken from the breach, Nintendo notes that “nickname, date of birth, country/region, email address” are all possible, plus name and gender. Credit card information was not stolen.

In response to this hack, the company is doing away with the ability to log in to your Nintendo account via NNID.

What do you think? Surprised by this news regarding NNID accounts from Nintendo? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: