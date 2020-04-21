10 tweets that show that Animal Crossing players are a different breed

Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be a laid back, calming game, but gamers are gamers and that means taking some things to the…extreme.

Whether it is island overhauls through terraforming or holding yard sales, Animal Crossing players don’t do anything half-assed. Apparently, they can also be pretty greedy, with players with high turnip prices (think the stock market) offering players access to their island in exchange for exorbitant fees and trades.

We’ve gathered together ten of our favorite tweets showing just how wild Animal Crossing players can be, check them out below.

From cringe to cute, there’s something for everyone

Music heals the soul (sound on)

I WAS PLAYING THE INSTRUMENTS TO THEIR SINGING THEN THEY STOPPED. I GOT SAD CUZ I THOUGHT THEY WERE UPSET BY ME BUT– #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/WKHa6HE0bu — driz (@ProbablyDriz) April 19, 2020

This invitation for the “privilege” to sell your turnips on this player’s island

I swear some of yall really need help pic.twitter.com/E33rTSNZZM — cassie 💛 (@AcnhCee) April 20, 2020

Maybe the real treasure was the friends we made along the way

My entry fee to my island is friendship. You have to be my friend — AB (@AB_acnh) April 21, 2020

This person hosting a meteor shower party

Don't have enough star fragments? Come by tonight for a meteor shower party! Around 8 PM EDT! #ACNH pic.twitter.com/e5mXgjmeK5 — Armada | Solace And Dread (@SolaceAndDread) April 21, 2020

I would pay good Bells to visit Mt. Toilet, ngl

me: i'm gonna make my island all cute and witchy and cottagecore! also me: this is Mt. Toilet, the mountain where i keep my toilet #ACNH pic.twitter.com/hJBQVPJa30 — ashimal crossing 🍊 (@townsenta) April 19, 2020

“Welcome to… Jurassic Park” – John Hammond, Jurassic Park

I wish I was this creative

Animal Crossing has a black market and I AM TERRIFIED

The Animal Crossing black market is honestly so entertaining. I don’t even play ACNH but hearing my roommate talk about it has been amazing. pic.twitter.com/Ct4TddI9NH — AntiSpiral (@LZ_Dk2Naruto) April 14, 2020

It’s not all bad, there are also amazing things like this coming from the community

Seeing folks doing the KK Slider Album covers… I had to get in on that action. Here's some Nirvana. (posted it twice so the crop doesn't kill it) #ACNH #kkslideralbumredraw pic.twitter.com/G7s4KB69BE — H0lyhandgrenade (@h0lysarthole) April 21, 2020

And finally, I leave you with this important piece of information

NINTENDO!! they put.?? a PENIS in ANIMAL.. CROSSING!!! THERES A DONG in ANIMAL CROSSING!!! pic.twitter.com/NAdgZCyMAY — lou-ellen (@louceph) April 21, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to make waves across social media, with new features and events constantly popping up. Don’t forget to check out all the new things coming to the game here.

