10 tweets that show that Animal Crossing players are a different breed

Why are people selling islanders for hundreds of real dollars?!

animal crossing new horizons
Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be a laid back, calming game, but gamers are gamers and that means taking some things to the…extreme.

Whether it is island overhauls through terraforming or holding yard sales, Animal Crossing players don’t do anything half-assed. Apparently, they can also be pretty greedy, with players with high turnip prices (think the stock market) offering players access to their island in exchange for exorbitant fees and trades.

We’ve gathered together ten of our favorite tweets showing just how wild Animal Crossing players can be, check them out below.

From cringe to cute, there’s something for everyone

Music heals the soul (sound on)

This invitation for the “privilege” to sell your turnips on this player’s island

Maybe the real treasure was the friends we made along the way

This person hosting a meteor shower party

I would pay good Bells to visit Mt. Toilet, ngl

“Welcome to… Jurassic Park” – John Hammond, Jurassic Park

I wish I was this creative

Animal Crossing has a black market and I AM TERRIFIED

It’s not all bad, there are also amazing things like this coming from the community

And finally, I leave you with this important piece of information

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to make waves across social media, with new features and events constantly popping up. Don’t forget to check out all the new things coming to the game here.

What do you think? What are some of your favorite (and least favorite) things about the game? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

