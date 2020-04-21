Super Mario Maker 2 will soon let you build entire games within the game

Super Mario Maker 2 is an awesome game if you like building (or playing) unique, custom-built Mario levels, but everything has always been pretty disconnected. Play a level, back out, play another level, back out, repeat indefinitely.

Now, however, Super Mario Maker 2 is getting a huge update that will change the game, literally. Being coined as the “final major update,” the free update on April 22 will allow players to create whole maps within the game, similar to the maps found in Super Mario World.

This means that you’ll be able to create a world, set a path on the map, and then insert custom levels along the way. This is a big update to the game and definitely something to be excited about whether you enjoy creating maps or simply playing the many original maps that people make.

The final major update for #SuperMarioMaker2 is near! Create your own Super World in the new World Maker mode. Course parts like the Frog Suit, Goomba Mask, & more wacky fun wearables join the fun too! The free update arrives 4/22 on #NintendoSwitch!https://t.co/t7UJnfdQ1I pic.twitter.com/JrPfxrZcHW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 21, 2020

It’s a bit of a bummer to learn that this is the final major update for the game, but at least it is a big one.

What do you think? Plan on checking out this new feature in Super Mario Maker 2? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

